BROCKWAY — Ben Fremer came home from a stay in the hospital, and immediately began making a donation box to set out at his grandparents’ shop.
Ben was nine years old when he found out he had diabetes, but was more concerned with other children than himself. He was experiencing fatigue that was out of character for him. According to his mother, Desiree Fremer, Ben was always a very energetic boy, and for him to be so tired was not like him. She knew something was wrong.
After some doctor appointments, Ben was diagnosed with type one diabetes. He had to go to the Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital in Geisinger Medical Center for a short stay to be put on the proper medications.
Ben only stayed in the hospital for a weekend, but he saw other children there who had to stay much longer than he did. He began writing his story about his stay in the hospital and hung this with a donation box at his grandparents ice cream shop in Brockway.
“I just feel good helping other people. And I feel really bad for the people who don’t get to live as good as people in this town, and most of the towns,” Ben said.
This isn’t the first time Ben had done this though. He made his first donation box when he was eight years old. Those boxes were also placed in his grandparents’ store, to be donated to other causes.
“I always wanted to help other people with donating money, and I use to do it for the past two years for people at Brockway’s St. Tobias Catholic Church,” Ben said.
Fremer said the St. Tobias church donated the money to catholic charities, and the second box he made when to St. Vincent De Paul. The box for the hospital was the third donation box he had made.
According to Fremer, Ben always decides and makes the boxes all on his own when he wants to donate to someone. She said he always saves boxes and cardboard and is always making something.
“He was on his own downstairs one day and came up with this box and covered it and put the lock on it,” Fremer said. “I didn’t know he was going to do it, he just kind of did it. We just set it out and went from there.”
The money collected from this box was used to buy items to donate to the Child Life Staff at Geisinger. The items were meant to help the children focus on something other than their diagnosis and treatment. The box was placed out in June, and some items were already bought and sent down to the hospital.
“I wanted to help them feel okay, and less disappointed and discouraged at themselves,” Ben said.
Desiree Fremer also bought many of the items through Amazon Smile, so an additional donation from the purchase went to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
“We did as much as we could with the money to try to make a difference,” Fremer said.
Ben Fremer and his family are grateful to everyone who donated to the box and helped them to be able to give back to the hospital that helped them.