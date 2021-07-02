BROCKWAY — A 7-year-old Brockway boy is selling flowers made in his own hand-painted pots and cans, donating the proceeds to sick children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Levi Lindemuth, who will be going into second grade at Brockway Elementary School, said this idea came about when he was watching the movie “Home Alone 2,” and the store's Christmas sales are being donated to the children's hospital.
His mother, Nina Lindemuth, said he was very shocked by this and curious as to why the money was needed.
“I don't think children should have to pay to be healthy,” said Levi.
In January of this year, family members began saving soup cans and pots, or ordering some and sending them to his house. Every night, he sits down to paint designs on them. Some of his best sellers are rainbows and flowers, as well as glitter pots. He also takes special requests, one of his favorites being funny emojis.
From there, “Levi's Hope Blossoms” only grew bigger and bigger.
After the pots and cans are painted, Levi plants the succulents in them, he said. Throughout the past several months, four batches have been created, around 60 pots, and a minimum of 100 painted pots and cans, Nina adds.
People then purchase the potted plants for a $5 donation, which goes to sick children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Some have also asked that the money from their plant be given to a nursing home.
Levi has a special story himself, having spent five weeks in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) after he was born. Due to respiratory issues and asthma, he visits Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh regularly, his mom said.
So, Levi knows what it's like to be in the hospital as a child, and wants to help children who are sick, he said. His least favorite part, he says, has been the shots, IVs and nose swabs.
Levi was honored by Sunny 106 radio station of DuBois for “Kids in the Community.”
Nina says her son has been like this his whole life — a giving little boy who always wants to help other people. So, this project wasn't a surprise. Any time he wins a prize at school, he will give it to one of his siblings instead of keeping it for himself.
“It's just great to see the community responding to this,” Nina said.
The first check presented to St. Jude was for $333, and the next one will be for $400.
Levi also hopes that other kids might be inspired by his project and do something to help others, too.
When he gets older, Levi wants to be a U.S. Navy Seal, as well as a “community gardener,” so he can give people the healthy food he grows. In the big garden at his house, he enjoys planting vegetables and fruits, sneaking a few blueberries or cherry tomatoes to nibble on when he gets the chance.
Aside from being someone who spreads kindness, Levi also enjoys fishing in the “catfish pond” in Brockway, riding his bike, drawing and even writing movie scripts.
Visit “Levi's Hope Blossoms” on Facebook.