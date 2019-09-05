BROCKWAY — A 3-year-old Brockway boy’s photo will be featured on the big screen at the annual Times Square video presentation Sept. 14, kicking off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.
Jack Stine likes to do typical toddler things, such as play baseball and be outdoors, his mother, Marie, said.
Jack’s photo, submitted about two months ago, was among 3,000 submissions, his mother said. He was one in 500 chosen.
In the heart of New York City, Jack will be a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual big-screen presentation on the Jumbotron that kicks off the “Buddy Walk” event in Central Park.
Stine said she belongs to a Facebook group for parents of Down Syndrome children, many of whom she has never met before, but considers friends.
“They have been so supportive,” she said. “It’s nice having someone who has been there and someone to talk to. It’s very comforting when you’re the parent of a child who needs you.”
She can’t wait to see the joy on Jack’s face when he sees his photo, Stine said.
The family will do many things while in the Big Apple, Stine said, including taking a tour of the city and staying close to Times Square.
The biggest thing, Stine said, is making people aware of Down Syndrome and the dangers of stereotyping. Jack and his family are fortunate, since he is able to walk and talk and do normal, amazing things.
They do face their challenges, Stine said, especially since Jack also has Hirschsprung’s disease, a condition that impacts the colon. It’s more common in children born with Down Syndrome.
Jack’s colon was removed, Stine said, and the family is now extra careful in watching for germs and taking precautions.
Stine said part of their trip will also be about meeting other families just like themselves during the Buddy Walk.
When talking about Jack, Stine said she never knew a person could love another human being so much.
“No matter what, he can’t wait for me to get home,” she said.