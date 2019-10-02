BROCKWAY — The Butler County Community College’s Brockway location will participate in the college’s first annual Project Pink Week to benefit breast cancer research.
The campus has wrist bands and t-shirts for sale as part of the fundraising week for BC3. This fundraiser will lead up to the campus’ Breast Cancer Awareness week during the week of Oct. 21 to 25.
“We’re doing the fundraising to help give to the main campus,” Jill Rend said, the Director of the Brockway campus.
The T-shirts for sale are 2019 Dig Pink shirts; long-sleeved shirts are $18 and short-sleeved shirts are $12. The Brockway campus will take shirt orders and place them online through the main campus.
The Brockway campus will also stage an open house Oct. 21, during Wear Pink week on campus. Those wishing to attend can RSVP on the website, and purchase one of the shirts to wear to the open house to show support.
The breast cancer awareness month activities across all campuses are organized by the BC3 volleyball program.
Project Pink week was started by volunteers from the staff at BC3 campuses. Melissa Philson, an assistant professor of the college, received her breast cancer diagnosis in March 2017. Two years later, she remains in remission after going through a bilateral mastectomy and four rounds of chemotherapy.
Philson is one of the volunteers on the Project Pink week committee, and believes this week represents her opportunity to give back.
“I love what I do, and I love BC3,” Philson said. She has worked at the college since 2003.
When she received her diagnosis, her students taped inspirational signs on her office door, so she would see them after her chemotherapy treatments. She continued to teach through the fall 2017 semester after receiving her diagnosis.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month represents “a nice reminder of where I was two years ago,” Philson said.
Those who wish to donate to Project Pink week can place t-shirt orders at the Brockway campus, or donate to the main campus through this location.