BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology has announced the schedule for its summer art classes for metals, ceramics and clay.
A Material Marriage: Wood and Metal class will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. from July 9 through Aug. 27. The class is $144 with a $60 materials fee.
Wednesday evening open studio sections for metals and ceramics will be held, metals from July 10 through Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. and ceramics from June 26 through July 31, also from 6-8 p.m. The classes are free for students enrolled in class and $20 for non-students.
Two one day workshops will also be available for $30. A Tool Making workshop will be held on July 20 from 1-5 p.m. and a Keys to the Blingdom: Flush Setting Stones workshop will be held on Aug.17 from 1-5 p.m.
A Tuesday evening beginner ceramics class will be held from June 25 through July 30 from 6-9 p.m. The class is priced at $108 with a $60 materials fee.
A two day workshop on Raku Firing will be held on July 12 and 19 from 6-9 p.m. Participants will make their own pieces on July 12 and learn the firing process on July 19. The class is priced at $50 and is for adults only.
Two clay classes will be held for ages 10-13. The Animal Planters class will take place on June 29 from 12-3 p.m. And the On the Pottery Wheel class will be held on Aug.3 from 12-3 p.m. The classes are priced at $25 apiece, or $45 for both classes.
A 15 percent discount is available for seniors, veterans and educators and art educators pay materials fees only. Act 48 credits are available for participating schools. Questions related to the ceramics classes can be directed to Liana Agnew at 814-265-1111 ext. 204 or at liana.agnew@brockwaycat.org. Questions related to metals classes can be directed to Melissa Lovingood at 814-265-1111 ext. 218 or at melissa.lovingood@brockwaycat.org.