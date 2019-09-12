BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology will offer a day of free admission into the center for a day of giveaways and art demonstrations.
The center is participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day event this year. Museum Day is an annual event to celebrate boundless curiosity. This will be the 15th museum day since the magazine initiated the event. Museums and cultural institutions across the country provide a day of free entry to anyone with a Museum Day ticket.
Museum Day will be Saturday, Sept. 21 with activities scheduled from1 to 4 p.m. at BCAT. The theme this year is Year of Music, to celebrate the vast musical collections and resources the Smithsonian has.
Tickets for museum day can be found on the Smithsonian Magazine’s website, but BCAT is not requiring participants to have tickets to join in the event.
More than 1,500 museums across the country will participate in Museum day this year. BCAT is the closest participating institution in the area.
This event will be an open house for the center. They will be celebrating six years of serving the community through their no-cost Youth and Arts program. The center welcomes families to come enjoy a day filled with arts and education.
There will be demonstrations in ceramics and metals through the day. The public is welcome to participate in creating art and gain insights from the current residents artists and teachers on staff. There will be demonstrations on throwing on a pottery wheel, fold forming with metal, and creating clay instruments.
Refreshments provided by local vendors will be available.