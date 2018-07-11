BROCKWAY — The people of Brockway and beyond will give drugs a “going away party” again this year, staging an event dedicated to keeping the community safe.
For almost 30 years now, Brockway has hosted its “National Night Out” event, highlighting crime and drug prevention awareness. This year’s will be held Aug. 7 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Taylor Memorial Pool Complex.
NNO is a celebration of keeping communities free of crimes and drugs. The family-friendly event provides free activities like face painting, refreshments and prizes, bringing in about 800 people each year, according to a press release.
The Brockway NNO committee seeks community support to help stage the event.
NNO committee member and Brockway resident Megan Bussard said there are more than 100 local businesses and people who donate their time and talents to make the event possible each year.
“It offers a free night of family fun and brings our community together,” she said. “Events like this show how supportive local business owners are.”
NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes making neighborhoods safer, according to the organizatrion’s national website. It provides the opportunity for police and the public to come together, too, for a positive purpose, the site says.
“It shows children the support available to them in our town,” Bussard said. “Our small town of Brockway is a pretty neat place. I am so proud to live in a community that values the children and future of Brockway.”
It also aims to strengthen relationships between policemen and community members, partnering to send a message to criminals that they aren’t welcome in the neighborhood. NNO provides families with enjoyable activities to do together, while also heightening awareness about important topics, Bussard said.
“NNO has proven to be an effective, inexpensive and enjoyable program to promote neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships,” according to a press release. “Our hope is that the benefits our community will derive from NNO will most certainly extend well beyond one night.”
To learn how to get involved this year, call Bussard at (814)-590-0627 or email megdevlin@aol.com.
