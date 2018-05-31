BROCKWAY — A new primary creativity sensory garden called, “The Wild Rumpus Garden,” was just revealed in the courtyard of the Brockway Elementary School.
The garden, which is based on two books entitled, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Where the Wild Things Are,” was funded by the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation, according to Principal Candace J. Patricelli.
“Artists from the Brockway Center For Arts and Technology and T&D Carvings created the beautiful artwork and the theme,” Patricelli said. “Our students in grades kindergarten through third grade made additional art pieces to be displayed.”
The garden’s features include a Reader’s Theater stage, a puppet show booth, wooden boats for reading areas, and a shed with learning manipulatives, as well as other things.
“We started planning this sometime back in the fall, and last year we had worked on another sensory garden in the other courtyard, and we wanted to do the same in this area,” said BCAT teaching artist Liana Agnew. “So, we did a little bit of brainstorming, and decided that we wanted to base this one off of ‘Where The Wild Things Are,’ and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar.’”
A lot of the themes and colors and all the artwork were inspired by these books, said Agnew at last week’s reveal.
“And they’re really nice books,” Agnew said. “They were essential classics stories, so a lot of the teachers, as well as students, can come out to this space and enjoy, and remember, and tell all those stories again.”
Describing some of the elements in the garden, Agnew said a butterfly garden was created, with a lot of perennials, but will specifically attract butterflies as well.
“We also have a lesson on the life cycle of a butterfly, as well, that the kids can study, in ceramic form, and then we also have a metal mobile of it,” Agnew said. “We just wanted this to be a creative playing space that kids can come out and learn, because we feel like they learn through play, and then through discovery. So, a lot of really interactive elements, cut-outs that they can go behind, musical flowers they can play, a pond that they can fish in. It’s really a lot of hands-on things in the outdoor space here.”
“It’s just so exciting to see the community and the school district work together on something for the benefit of kids,” said Superintendent Dan Hawkins. “As you can see, the kids are just delighted with all the different activities that they can do out here. It’s outside, and I believe you can learn outside so it’s all good right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.