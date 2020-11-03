BROCKWAY – The sensory room at Brockway Area Elementary School continues to grow, and a recent donation is helping with that.
The sensory room is a place where students can go and be in a quiet environment.
“The sensory room is fantastic for many kids, but especially students with developmental disabilities,” Lauren Judge, school psychologist, explained. “Some of our students have difficulties with sensory processing, which means it’s more difficult for them to regulate outside stimuli like auditory or visual. The sensory room is a quiet, calm space for them to engage in those different stimuli and experience them and apply their regulation skills.”
The donation came after a visit to the district. An individual contacted the school to talk about ways to support students with disabilities. They visited the district to learn what was already in place, seeing the elementary sensory room. That individual was so impressed with the room that they contacted Resource Alternatives and its president Jack Green. That organization then donated $4,000 to be used in the room.
“The nice thing is that there are so many tools out there that we can tailor the room to our students’ individual needs,” Judge added. “Just this year, we were able to purchase the light table, some seating options, and some fidget toys. Those toys can be used in the room but also be taken out of the classroom.”
The room has a canoe, a swing, tables, games, and the light board. The light table projects different colors at different intensity, allowing students to become more comfortable with visual stimuli. Teachers can also put transparent images in front of it to use with letter and number recognition. The canoe is especially useful, even beyond play.
“The purpose of that is for students to sit in, and it provides pressure, for a calming hug,” Special Education Director Jessie Zameroski said.
They take student feedback to see what the room needs and what they enjoy using and are making sure they incorporate more of those things in the room.
Both Judge and Zameroski described the room as a community effort, praising teachers in both the elementary school and the high school. They did spotlight contributions from a few specific teachers, however. Judge said that elementary teacher Beth Stoltz was the driving force behind the room, saying the room was all from her “inspiration.” She also credited Brockway shop teacher Kyle Norman for many of the items in the room.
“Mrs. Stoltz has been fantastic, finding items for that room,” Judge said. “Mr. Norman and his kids went above and beyond in building things for the room. They take projects and make it happen, and it’s been fantastic.”
The room is used frequently. Teachers have scheduled times to take their classes there, but it can also be used if a student is having a difficult day and needs a quiet cool-down spot. The room is cleaned frequently and there are wipes in it for teachers to clean up after use.
“It’s a way to provide students with a calming environment and location to escape from outside stressors,” Zameroski said.
Judge and Zameroski said that the room is continuing to evolve and grow, and they are excited for the opportunities it presents.
“Our hope is that the students can transfer what they learn in that room into the general education classroom,” Judge said. “It’s great for focus and learning strategies, but our other goal is to improve gross and fine motor skills.”
“The overall purpose is to help children learn to self-regulate their emotions and behaviors, and everyone in the district has helped,” Zameroski added. “It’s turned out wonderfully.”