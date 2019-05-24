BROCKWAY — Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes is famous for saying to his friend and colleague Dr. Watson, “You see, but you do not observe.” Brockway Area Elementary School teacher found a way to teach observation to her students: a mock crime scene.
“I wanted a fun way to teach students the difference between observations, inferences, and analysis,” Alissa Carnahan said. “I had seen mock crime scenes being used by teachers I follow on social media, so I knew I wanted to try it in my classroom.”
With help from School Resource Officer Don Routch, Carnahan set up a crime scene in her classroom. An unknown person broke into the classroom and committed a crime.
“One side of the room was taped off using yellow crime scene tape,” Carnahan explained. “Students needed to observe one set of footprints outside the window, the ‘broken’ window, fake blood dripped on the counter and wall, a knocked over chess set, marks on the chalkboard, a Sheetz coffee cup and empty beef jerky left on my desk, a receipt in the trash can, and finally, there was a tab opened on the top of my web browser that showed a turkey call video on You Tube.”
Officer Routch assisted Carnahan in planning the lesson. He helped to set up the crime scene, contributed materials that were used, and then explained the activity to each class throughout the day. Routch led the discussions with the classes.
“He was a crucial part of this lesson and the kids really responded well,” Carnahan said. “He even made an arrest at the end of the day.”
Fellow teacher Ben Donlin agreed to be the guilty party. Students figured out his guilt from the math book on the desk, the turkey calling video, and the chess set. At the end of the day, Routch and the students made an “arrest.”
Carnahan said the students were engaged with the lesson from the start. As soon as they saw Routch and the crime scene tape, they started asking questions. Carnahan enjoyed listening to the conversations and theories.
“This lesson was intended to teach the kids how their responses and conclusions needed to have support,” Carnahan said. “I wanted them to be able to explain their reasoning and work together solving the problem. Being able to focus on important evidence and draw conclusions is a skill I want them to transfer into their writing.”
Carnahan said that the lesson remained in the students’ minds later. She was able to return back to it when students were writing text-dependent analyses, which are short writing exercises that require the student to find evidence in the reading passage to back up their thoughts.
“This lesson was really brought to life by Officer Routch,” Carnahan said. “I would encourage teachers that have a chance to collaborate with their school police officers to take the time and see what you can come up with together. It gives the students a chance to build a relationship with the SPO and really creates a dynamic lesson.”