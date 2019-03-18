BROCKWAY — A new exhibit at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology features a Renaissance artist and graduating senior.
A reception featuring Ellen Gankosky’s exhibit, “Moments,” was held March 8, welcoming the community in to view her collection of ceramics, paintings and digital photography.
“Ellen is a Brockway native who has talent galore,” said metals instructor Melissa Lovingood.
The closing date for the exhibit is Friday.
“I have a love-hate relationship with clay,” Gankosky said in her artist statement. “It doesn’t do what I want every time, but when it comes to expressing myself, I find a way.
“Clay is one of the many ways I express myself, but there is just something about sculpting that I love.”
Gankosky is always pushing herself to make her work bigger and better, she says.
“At the end of the day, my hands ache, but it gets me back to the studio the next day.”
There is a theme to the work she has displayed at BCAT, Gankosky writes. People may not think of the color black as “clean,” but she views it as an “undistracted” color.
The theme of the “Moments” exhibit is “cleanliness,” she said.
“I sought contrast with black on white, and cleanliness in bubbles,” she says in her artist statement. “A bubble captures ‘but a moment,’ as we must appreciate each moment of life.”
BCAT is located at 1200 Wood Street in Brockway. For more information, visit www.brockwaycatart.org.
