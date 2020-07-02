BROCKWAY – July may not bring parades and carnivals and funnel cakes in Brockway, but it will still have the FFA Farmers Market in the parking lot of St. Tobias Catholic Church.
Until recently, event that one Brockway summer event was not certain, according to Brockway FFA Adviser Kyle Norman.
“We are extremely excited that we are able to have the market again this year,” Norman said. “We initially weren’t sure we were going to be able to have it because of the COVID-19 shutdowns.”
The FFA Farmers Market used to be held in the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School parking lot, but the off-the-main-path location reduced visibility. Norman said that the current location of the church parking lot along Main Street in Brockway, heading toward Ridgway, has been a good choice.
“We are very grateful that St. Tobias Catholic Church is allowing us to use their lot again this year,” he said. “It ended up being a great spot for us. The market flourished at the new spot a couple weeks after it was finally established there.”
Norman added that people are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Anything grown or produced at home can be sold at the market. In the past, local venders have sold items like homemade baked goods, flowers, and homegrown fruits and vegetables. Norman said that the FFA is looking for producers from Jefferson and Elk County.
“We welcome new vendors to come out and sell goods that are homegrown or homemade,” he said. “If you are interested in becoming a vendor, just stop by for more information.”
The Brockway FFA Farmers Market will be open every Friday from July 17 to Sept. 25, rain or shine, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.