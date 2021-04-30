BROCKWAY – Not even COVID-19 can stop the Brockway Chapter of the FFA’s (Future Farmers of America) Greenhouse Plant Sale.
Last year, Brockway did a limited plant sale with masks and social distance measures. This year, the sale is back in full bloom.
The first event is this Saturday, and Brockway FFA Adviser Kyle Norman said that his students are anxious to get back into the greenhouse.
“The students worked really hard to get the greenhouse ready for the sale,” Norman said. “We’re excited to get to work this weekend.”
Junior Mollie Smith said that the Greenhouse Plant Sale is something they all look forward to every year.
“I’m very excited,” Smith said. “We get to see a lot of people from our community, and they get their plants.”
This year, Brockway has flower and vegetable packs for $2. Available in this category are cherry, sauce, and beefsteak tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, hot and sweet peppers, and more. For $2.50, you can choose from million bells, dahlias, petunias, and a candy corn vine. Shoppers can also pick up $3 begonias, geraniums, and gerberas. Hanging baskets are $16.
“The begonias are so pretty because the flower is so bright,” Smith said. “The flowers are cheerful. They’re my favorite flowers.”
“I like the candy corn vines,” classmate Alexis Williams said. “They’re striped in difficult colors, and the flowers are bell-shaped. They’re pretty different from other flowers.”
Norman said that the sale not only helps the greenhouse, it also provides important lessons to the students.
“The plant sale is how we fund the greenhouse,” Norman explained. “All the money we make goes right back into keeping the greenhouse running. It also teaches students to take care of plants. We get the seeds or plugs in pots, check the soil, keep them watered, add nutrients when needed, and make sure they stay healthy.”
The students appreciate the lessons they learn in the greenhouse and hope to apply them beyond their time there.
Williams said that the preparation for the sale is a team effort.
“We get an assembly line going, people filling pots with dirt, putting in flowers, putting pots on the shelf,” she said. “We all work together.”
“We can’t wait for the community to come out and pick up their plants,” Norman said. “And the flowers we have will be great gifts for Mothers’ Day.”
The Brockway FFA Greenhouse Plant Sale is in the greenhouse across Alexander Street from Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School. Saturday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, the greenhouse will be open May 8 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.