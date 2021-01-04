BROCKWAY – The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department ended 2020 with a brand-new flagpole thanks to the work of a soon-to-be Eagle Scout.
Aaron Gankosky spearheaded the project because he felt the fire department’s sign along Main Street needed a little extra company.
“With the sign right there, I thought it would look nice to have a flagpole,” Gankosky said.
The fire department’s current flagpole is by the fire hall, off Main Street. When celebrating the Old Fashioned Fourth of July, the fire department parks a ladder truck with a flag hanging from it by the sign. For the 2021 celebration, they will be able to raise a flag from their new pole.
“It’ll be nice every day to drive past and see the flag right there on Main Street,” Gankosky said. “The Fourth of July will be really nice.”
April London, with Scouts BSA Troop 40, said that the flagpole is a step up from the one by the fire hall.
“The existing flagpole at the fire hall is hard to change or put at half-staff,” London said. “This new one is easier.”
“It’s pretty cool,” Gankosky said of the new flagpole. “It has a built-in handle to twist and take the flag up and down, and you can take that handle off and lock it up.”
Gankosky started work on the project just before the country shut down for the coronavirus pandemic. That shutdown delayed the project’s completion, and it added new challenges.
“It was a lot harder getting parts,” Gankosky said. “I started this in March, just before the shutdown. It took longer to get everything.”
Gankosky worked with YardWorks and Hugh Water Services to get the project going.
While the pole is in place, the fire department has a few steps to take before a flag can fly there.
“We need a light on it before we put the flag up, so there are a few things that need done,” Fire Department President Terry Fustine said. “We’re really proud of the flagpole.”
Fustine said that the Dec. 31 installation was a late Christmas present, but he was happy to get the pole in before the end of the year.
“They looked at me on Thursday and said, ‘I told you we’d get it done this year!’” Fustine said. “I was happy for Aaron to be able to finish that project.”
Gankosky still has a few steps left before he gets his Eagle rank. However, the project fit into something that is important to him.
“Giving back to the community is important,” he said. “I love doing things to help out my community.”
When the lights are in place and the landscaping is finished, the fire department plans to have an official ceremony bringing the flagpole into service.