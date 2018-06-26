BROCKWAY — For the first time, there will be two queens — Elizabeth Gankosky and Lydia Holt — to celebrate Brockway’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.
The Wrigley Company; according to early advertisements, is the “double strength” peppermint flavored gum which was launched in the United States in 1914. Many may remember their “double your pleasure” campaign. As a play on the word “double” in the name, one of the most notable aspects of this brand was the advertising campaign featuring “two” while touting the joy of the simple pleasure and fun with that well-known jingle.
“The Brockway Fourth of July Committee is taking a whirl at that same campaign by taking a chip off of the old mint with doubling their pride, doubling the excitement and doubling your fun at this year’s 52nd annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration,” said committee member Janice Bart. “This year, they will double your enjoyment, double your tradition and double the commemoration with their Miss Brockway 4th of July Queen announcement.”
The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Queen has been a long-standing tradition in the town where the community awaits in anticipation for the announcement of an exceptional young woman who will preside over the all of the festivities of the celebration crowned as Miss Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Queen.
Each year the committee accepts applicants from a 16- through 20-year-old Brockway Area School District resident and an outside judging panel evaluates the submissions with identified areas of traditional criteria to see who most aligns with the values of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July.
Each year the queen is an outstanding student who gives of herself to her community, school and church, participates in various extracurricular activities, and has many accolades and achievements.
“This year the judging panel had a very difficult task as two very special, amazing young ladies out of the pool of applicants sought the title,” Bart said. “When this information was turned over to the committee, it just made sense to have double the crowning and double the memory. It is with double pleasure and excitement that the committee announces that for the first time there will be co-queens presiding over the week-long events.”
Gankosky and Holt “are two exceptional young ladies who scored the exact number of points in all categories and the committee is proud to have both of these exceptional young ladies to represent our community,” Bart said. “It also is no surprise that these two ladies are friends.”
Gankosky, 18, is the daughter of Jeff and Irene Gankosky of Brockway and is a recent graduate of DuBois Central Catholic.
While in school, Gankosky was a member of the National Honor Society and of the soccer, cross country, track and field, and basketball teams. She participated in the scholastic challenge, prom committee, campus ministry, Girl Scouts, and has been a regular volunteer as a church organist, and helper at Vacation Bible School, and for the Brockway Fourth of July Committee.
Gankosky’s plans are to attend George Mason University where she will study International Studies and hopes to pursue a career as a foreign service officer. In her application, she stated that she has been involved in the Fourth of July all of her life and “her pride in her community matures every year and she finds new reasons to appreciate Brockway as her unique community constantly tries to bring its members together.”
Holt, 18, is the daughter of Mike and Heidi Holt of Brockway and is a recent graduate of Brockway Area High School.
While in school, Holt was a member of the National Honor Society, Drama Club, Art Crew, Ski Club, and Marching Band, as well as a Dale Carnegie graduate.
Holt was also nominated to the Homecoming Court and Prom Court. She also is an organist at her church and a helper at VBS.
Holt’s plans are to attend Penn State DuBois where she will study secondary math education and hopes to teach middle school students. She is “jumping at the chance to widen her small platform to help others and her community and is grateful of the opportunities that her community as afforded her so far.”
In a double coronation, Gankosky and Holt will be crowned by the 2017 Miss Brockway 4th of July Queen, Grace Hepler, on Tuesday, July 3 at 5:45 p.m. at the American Legion Theater in the Park Stage prior to the Big Band Concert.
“Bring a chair and come out to double the crowd and double the fun,” Bart said.
