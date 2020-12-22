BROCKWAY – The 2020 Christmas season is certainly different at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, but German teacher Eric Stawecki is keeping a small German tradition going.
Stawecki has been to Germany several times, but he spent one Christmas there and learned a few things about German traditions.
“My experience is that it’s a little less commercialized,” he said. “But like here, Christmas is a time to celebrate family. Santa comes Christmas Eve, and then the next two days are spent with your family. They celebrate all those days.”
One of the popular elements of German Christmas is the Advent calendar. Many American families do their own Advent calendars, but Stawecki noticed them a lot more in Germany.
“Being in Germany at Christmastime, I saw that they had Advent calendars all over the place,” Stawecki said.
Stawecki said that Americans would recognize most of the Advent calendars in Germany.
“Like here, most of them are paper Advent calendars with chocolate in the windows,” Stawecki said. “In class, we do a toilet paper roll wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper. Students bring small toys or candy to wrap in them, so whoever gets to unwrap that gets a gift.”
Stawecki mixes the tubes up and hangs them around the room. Each class period has its own calendar, and the students are chosen at random to open one of the days. The school is doing blended learning, so Stawecki has one more thing to keep track of.
“It’s random, and everyone gets a chance,” Stawecki said. “We take one down at the beginning of class. I have to make sure that everyone gets a chance to open one, even if they’re not here every day.”
While many Christmas traditions in the area have been canceled, the German students at Brockway are still able to count down as they have done for the past eight years. Stawecki modified his calendar for the classroom, counting out the school days to the break, which starts in the Brockway Area School District at 2 p.m. on Dec. 23.