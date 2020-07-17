BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council learned that the borough health officer dealt with grass and rodents during June.
Health Officer Emerson Turnbull had three complaints about high grass. All of the complaints came from unoccupied houses. The house on Maple Street also had a complaint about rodents. While Turnbull did not see any rodents, he is contacting the property owner, who lives in California. Turnbull was called about skunks hanging around an abandoned house on Bond Street. An exterminator has been contacted.
Turnbull also talked to a Maple Street resident about the chickens she had on the property. The borough has a code about housing chickens at least 200 feet from side property lines. The chicken owner plans to appeal this to council because her birds are fenced in and neighbors have not complained.
The rest of the July meeting moved quickly.
The borough worked out an agreement with property owners around McCullough Avenue to correct a water problem there. The borough will provide labor, but the residents have to pay for materials and legal fees.
“This has been a long time coming,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “Hopefully, it will help everybody there.”
Mayor Bill Hrinya praised the work of Dee Dee Carlini and the American Legion Auxiliary. He said he was impressed with how quickly and professionally the Auxiliary got the military banners up on the telephone poles in town.
“One of the things I say I love about Brockway is how the people are willing to do what needs to be done,” Hrinya said. “We’re blessed to have so many people who see a need and say they’ll do something about it.”
The borough hired a new full-time billing clerk, Marla Mancuso. They also re-hired officer Mike Stutsman, who had worked in the borough previously.
The council said goodbye to this year’s senior student representative, Salem Murray. Murray graduated at Moonlite Drive-In with the rest of the Class of 2020. The borough gave Murray a plaque and thanked her for her dedication.
“I’m sorry for the way things went,” Benson said. “But we all thank you for your time here.”
Murray is attending Slippery Rock University in the fall.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again Aug. 6.