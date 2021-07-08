BROCKWAY – For the past few years, Brockway officials have been working with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) engineers on using money from a grant to improve the intersection of Route 219 and Route 28 by Sheetz. During the council’s June meeting, it seemed like that project was in jeopardy.
The process of getting the intersection has been complicated in Brockway, and the COVID-19 pandemic did not help matters. Multiple stories in The Courier Express and WTAJ News chronicled the community’s journey, starting with the council’s 5-2 vote to move forward with the money. Thanks to COVID, what should have been public meetings had to be done online and plans were posted to PennDOT’s website instead of viewed easily in the borough building.
At one point, a proof-of-concept drawing of the intersection that appeared to cut off Brockway Drug and Rocky Grill was thought to be the final design. That map followed on the heels of a Google Earth image with a quick drawing superimposed over it, looking similar enough to lead some to think that the council was hiding information from the public, but the first turned out to be a placeholder done to give a general idea of the scope of the project and the second was to give engineers a rough estimate of the area to be analyzed. Neither was a final design approved by the borough council or PennDOT.
Then, last month, the preliminary estimate for the project came in at $3.25 million, but the money allocated by the state was only $2 million.
After its June meeting, the council scheduled a conference call with PennDOT to see what would happen if there was not enough money to complete the project, learning that PennDOT found the remaining $1 million, and the project is ready to go. PennDOT expects to work on plans for the next 12-15 months. Construction is not expected to begin until the spring of 2023.
Brockway Drug’s Ron Matson has presented his concerns that the intersection work will negatively impact his business, adjusting the entrance off Main Street and closing Evergreen Street between his business and Rocky Grill. Matson has come to several council meetings to discuss the intersection, concerned with the possible impact on his business. He recently approached the council to ask them to consider his business in the planning for the final project. He said he contacted PennDOT and discussed the way his business will be impacted by the new roads.
“I told them what we need is some access from Main Street,” Matson said. “Hopefully, somewhere between us and the restaurant and also from the new road, and not near the back of our parking lot.”
Matson gave three reasons for his desire to have access from Main Street. His first was the senior citizens who come to his pharmacy may find access from Main Street more familiar. The drawings show that access to the pharmacy will be at the rear of the parking lot. The second reason was that an entrance-only access from Main Street would make truck deliveries easier. Finally, he thinks that having an entrance from Main Street would allow better traffic flow around his parking lot.
“Overall, eliminating our access from Main Street would have a very detrimental effect on our business and would be confusing for our customers,” Matson said.
He also asked that the borough council communicate his needs to PennDOT and fight for the Main Street access.
“If I was backed up by council, it would mean a whole lot,” he said.
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said that the council did suggest such access points to PennDOT. He said that the goal is to make the project beneficial to all involved while improving traffic flow in the area.
“We’re going to work with the business owners on this,” Benson said. “We’re not just going to walk away from them. At the end of this project, that new street is going to be a borough street. We’ll work with everyone out there to make it the best we can.”
Councilman Mike Martino said that the Evergreen Street area is still part of the discussion within the council.
“We still have work to do to see how we can use Evergreen Street for businesses,” Martino said. “We want that section that’s closed off to play a role, either for parking or access to the properties.”
In the end, the final design will have to be approved by PennDOT, and their engineers still have work to do before the community has a solid idea of what the new intersection would look like.
However, the intersection is moving forward, and the council hopes that working with PennDOT and business owners can create an intersection that works well for the community.
“We’re going to work with everybody up there to make it the best we can for the whole community,” Benson said.