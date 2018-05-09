BROCKWAY — Darlene Marshall, a librarian at Brockway’s Mengle Memorial Library for 25 years, said it has been a privilege to work in the community.
“On May 3, I was honored to celebrate this special occasion with a visit from one of my original coworkers, Margaret Cochran,” Marshall said. “She was excited to see all of the changes that have improved our library building and now make the library a destination place for families.”
Thankfully, Marshall said she has gained so many friends as everyone comes to use the library in different ways.
“Once again I realized how many children I’ve seen grow up. I barely recognize them now as adults with their own families,” Marshall said.
Each fall, when kindergarten students visit the library for their first field trip, the library workers ask them if they have ever been to the library.
“Years ago the number who had used the library would be around one-third,” Marshall said. “Last fall, I was so pleased to realize that we have reached our goal to increase preschool children’s library usage to almost 90 percent. It was exciting to know so many children have the opportunity to visit our library.”
Marshall expressed appreciation to the community which makes the library such a success.
“We work with so many community leaders and volunteers regularly that I’d never be able to thank everyone individually,” she said. “It has been a blessing all of these years for me to work with great board members, staff, and volunteers.”
Marshall said she enjoys the opportunity to work with the six libraries in the Jefferson County Library System. She said the librarians, staff, and board members of the county work together to ensure great library service county-wide.
“Everyone working together has made our library a community asset,” she said.
Recently, she said, it was brought to her attention how libraries touch the lives in ways that she never realized.
“In just one day, I observed users reading the newspaper, filing online applications, getting new reading material, and others writing resumes to further their career goals,” Marshall said. “It made me realize libraries are important for so many different reasons. Libraries will make a difference for years to come.”
