BROCKWAY — A Brockway man is facing felony burglary charges for allegedly stealing a samurai sword and entering multiple homes.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Christopher Eugene Noland, 32, of Brockway, including burglary, three counts of criminal trespass –entering structure, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a call of a suspicious person near Grecco Road on July 7. The caller said the man came out of the woods near a residence. While police responded, they were informed the man had entered a residence at Clay Plant Road without permission. This man was later identified as Noland.
The homeowner told police Noland walked into his house, then closed and locked his front door, according to the affidavit. He said the Noland was carrying what looked like a sword with him. Noland allegedly walked to the back bedroom of the home, opened the window, pushed out the screen, and jumped from the window, according to police. He fled down Clay Plant Road.
Noland then allegedly entered another home on the same road, again without permission. The homeowner said he walked in through the front door and told her to call 911 because someone was trying to kill him. Noland then walked back the hallway and entered the owner’s bedroom, where he locked himself in, police said.
When police arrived, they checked the room, but did not find Noland. It was later discovered he had covered himself with a pile of the owner’s clothing to hide, according to the affidavit. As police walked around the home, they found Noland trying to leave through a bedroom window.
He allegedly ignored verbal commands from the officer and was eventually stopped with use of a taser, according to the affidavit. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.
Later the same day, Noland’s uncle contacted police that a black samurai sword had been stolen from his residence recently. He said he came home to find Noland in his home without permission to be there a few days prior. The sword was found in the backyard of the first home Noland had entered, police said.
Noland is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is waiting to appear in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.