REYNOLDSVILLE — A Brockway man allegedly led police on a car and foot chase while fleeing from a traffic stop while reportedly being under the influence.
Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois filed charges against Tyler Jordan Knepp, 27, of Brockway, on Jan. 7, including one felony charge for fleeing or attempting to elude officers, five misdemeanor charges for DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and 16 summary charges for driving without a license, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, obedience to traffic control, three charges for failing to keep right, four charges for disregard of traffic lane, passing left unsafe, following too closely, speeding, exceeding 35 MPH by 58 MPH, careless driving, reckless driving, and passing when prohibited, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, while out on patrol an officer performed a query on the registration to confirm if the plate was valid or not. The officer learned the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license, and warrants for their arrest. The officer did not know who the driver was, but assumed it would be the owner and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The driver, Knepp, was not the owner of the car, but allegedly fled when the officer turned his lights on. Knepp was driving on state Route 219.
Instead of pulling over, the car sped up and began tailgating the vehicle in front of it while ignoring the lights and siren of the police car, according to the affidavit. Knepp then allegedly began weaving left and right while traveling very close to the rear of the vehicle ahead of him, looking for an opportunity to pass the vehicle ahead of him.
The officer reported that after about two miles Knepp crossed the double yellow line on a curve and passed the car in front of him. He returned to his lane before crossing to the left lane to pass another three cars. He then tried to pass a tractor trailer but was unsuccessfully before turning onto Rattlesnake Road, according to the affidavit.
The officer noted that Knepp was allegedly driving 93 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. After turning onto a few more roads, Knepp allegedly stopped the car and fled into the woods on foot.
The office reportedly began to chase him on foot while telling him to stop running and drop to the ground. When Knepp surrendered himself he was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois where a chemical blood draw was performed.
A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle which reportedly revealed five bundles of heroin packets, and five bundles packaged together into a “brick.” This was found in a purse in the front seat, which also allegedly contained $1,580. A plastic baggy containing a small amount of methamphetamine and a switchblade knife was found in the glove box, according to the affidavit.
The lab results from Knepp’s blood allegedly showed he had amphetamine, methamphetamine, alprazolam, desalkylflurazepam, buprenorphine, and norbuprenorphine in his system.
Knepp has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 24 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.