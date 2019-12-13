BROCKWAY — A Brockway man faces charges of making terroristic threats after police responded to a report of a domestic dispute Dec. 3.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Brandon Mack-John Cross, 38, of Brockway, on Dec. 4 including flight to avoid apprehension, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment, and disorderly content.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were dispatched to an active domestic dispute involving Cross, for whom there were outstanding warrants. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw Cross exit the side of the house and flee to the back.
The officers identified themselves, and ordered Cross to stop. A foot chase ensued and officers reportedly chased the man across a horse pasture, a field, and into a large wooded area where they lost him.
Reportedly, the officers then returned to the home to talk to the two victims. The first victim was allegedly slapped across the face. Cross also allegedly threatened them by making a motion across his throat while holding a hatchet and telling them he would kill them.
Cross allegedly slapped the second victim across the face and poked him in the chest with his finger multiple times.
A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled for Cross at this time, but his case is filed with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.