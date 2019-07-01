ST. MARYS — A Brockway man who was charged with several drug felonies following a St. Marys traffic stop in February will face his preliminary hearing next week.
The St. Marys Police Department charged Jason Aaron Chicola, 30, of Brockway, with two felony counts of conspiracy, a third-degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to police, driving without an active license or insurance and driving without a functioning rear light.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police observed a black Dodge Dakota operating without a functioning license-plate light on South St. Marys Street Feb. 28. In the course of a traffic stop, the officer determined the registration was suspended and the insurance policy had been cancelled.
The driver of the Dodge told police his name was Herb Lecker, born March 27, 1980. The other occupants included James Dutka and April Dutka. Police were unable to find information on Lecker, so they reportedly asked him to write his name and confirm his date of birth, to which he added he was the son of the Leckers on Airport Road, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The driver, who was determined to be Chicola, was asked to exit the vehicle. Chicola told officers he lied because there was a warrant out for his arrest, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Chicola was arrested for false identification and two active warrants through Elk County Domestic Relations. His driver’s license was reportedly suspended as of March 28, 2017.
Police also observed a small, clear Ziploc bag, commonly used for storing controlled substances, in the Dodge on the driver’s side floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Officers then seized a backpack into which James Dutka reportedly was placing items.
Controlled substances, including methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as packaging materials, a digital scale, hypodermic needles and other items related to controlled substances were reportedly discovered in the backpack.
On March 11, Chicola reportedly told police that James Dutka was involved in distributing methamphetamine, and he kept track of the transactions on his phone. A forensic exam of Chicola’s phone confirmed ledgers related to the sale of controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Chicola’s preliminary hearing will be held at 2 p.m. July 9 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
In a separate case, James Dutka faces felony charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property after he allegedly broke into five St. Marys storage sheds. His preliminary hearing is Tuesday at Judge Jacob’s office.