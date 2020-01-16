JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Community Trust has begun the process of restoring a 130-year-old brick building on Market Street, Trust spokesperson Megan Schreiber-Carter said in a presentation to the Johnsonburg Borough Council about its “Bricks and Blocks Campaign,” seeking its vote of confidence to purchase The Brick Block property, which was granted.
Schreiber-Carter said they were able to enter the building in early January. One of the first steps was welcoming an exterminator — Chris Cavalline of Primo Pest Control, based in Brockway.
“It’s good that we’re here,” Schreiber-Carter wrote on the Johnsonburg Community Trust’s website. “We continue to assess the situation, as we secure the structure for winter and plan for its return to robust health.”
As of Jan. 6, The Brick Block’s pests, including bugs, bats, rodents or other vermin, were managed, thanks to Cavalline, who worked under budget to help with the historical project, according to Schreiber-Carter.
“Chris was a pleasure to work with,” Schreiber-Carter said. “We’re looking forward to the next steps.”
That next step, Schreiber-Carter says, is cleaning out organic matter.
“The county and Johnsonburg Community Trust have been cooperating with each other during the process of purchase, so the Trust can begin to cure the building in important ways, especially during the winter,” she said.
For more information on the Bricks and Blocks Campaign, visit www.johnsonburgcommunitytrust.org or www.megansdesk.net/featured-stories.