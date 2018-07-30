BROCKWAY — Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway will be giving away a lighthouse yard ornament created by a Brockway man, according to librarian Darlene Marshall.
The public is invited to visit the library at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, as Sam Sleigh, creator of the lighthouse ornament, talks about what motivated him to create lighthouses at the library.
Sleigh will also discuss why he donated his latest creation to the library for its annual fund drive. The drawing for the winner of the lighthouse will take place after the presentation.
Anyone who would like to register to win the lighthouse can stop by the library for a fund drive form any time before Sleigh’s presentation.
The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No donation is necessary to enter the drawing.
