Michael J. Schaberl, 34, 423 Main St., Brockway, has been charged by DuBois City Police with intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the city.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office on July 16, police made a traffic stop on Feb. 28 on New Street and the driver was identified as Schaberl. When asked where he was going and where he was coming from, Schaberl told police he was going to work in Brockway and coming from Sheetz.
When asked how he could be coming from Sheetz the diretion he was driving, Schaberl said he went for a ride and that he was at his girlfriend’s house. He was reportedly shaken and appeared to be very nervous when the police asked what her name was and what her address was, the affidavit said.
Police reportedly asked Schaberl if he had any weapons, large amount of cash, grenades, drugs or anything illegal in the vehicle. He told the police that there was a large knife on the floor in the back seat and that was all that was in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
When Schaberl was asked to walk to the back of the vehicle and if he had anything on him that could hurt officers, he said that he didn’t, the affidavit said. He then reportedly emptied his pockets on his own and pulled out several items including a knife. Then, reaching into his left front pocket, he pulled out a wooden “one hit box” then quickly placed it back into his pocket. When police asked him why he put it back into his pocket, he reportedly said, “I forgot that was in there.”
Police seized it as evidence. According to the affidavit, it is had fresh marijuana inside it along with the pipe for smoking it.
Opening the trunk of the vehicle, police located a small glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, a small plastic round container that had a white crystal substance inside it and a digital scale.
Schaberl was then advised that he would receive notification of charges in the mail and that he was free to go, the affidavit said.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30 at Ford’s office.