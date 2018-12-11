DuBOIS — A Brockway man has been charged in connection with allegedly striking a DuBois woman in the face and breaking her jaw at her DuBois Main Street residence.
On Dec. 5, Terrance L. Sloan, 43, 925 Keys Way, Brockway, was charged by DuBois City Police with the following: A felony count of aggravated assault; misdemeanor counts of assault, recklessly endangering another person; and two summary counts of harassment and criminal trespass.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, police were dispatched by Clearfield County Control at 5:25 a.m. Nov. 28 when a woman reported that she was in the emergency room at Penn Highlands DuBois due to being struck in the face. She told the police that on Nov. 26 sometime between 6-8 p.m., she heard a knock on the door and then saw three people standing on her porch. The woman described the individuals, stating that one was a tall, skinny African American male, another was a blond Caucasian woman and the third a Caucasian man — none of whom she had seen before.
The woman told police the African American male asked her if a certain man was at the house and she told him that that person wasn’t there and didn’t live there. She said they thought she was lying and kept asking her about him, the affidavit said. She said she then tried to close the door on them and the African American male pushed the door open again.
When the door came open again, she told the African American male to get out and used a racial slur. The African American male then allegedly struck her directly in the face with a closed fist as she was standing inside her house. She fell to the ground in pain and they all left the residence. She said when she got up, she saw them leaving in a silver/gray car from the Q-Care parking lot onto Forest Avenue.
The woman sustained a broken jaw in two places and a lost tooth as a result of the incident, the affidavit said.
On Nov. 28, the police were able to view video footage of the incident at the Penn Highlands Q-Care. At 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 26, a silver passenger car with an outside tail light burnt out on the passenger side and Pennsylvania registration (unknown plate) pulled in front of Q-Care from the north side of the building. This car was being followed by a red Dodge Magnum. Both of the cars pulled into the parking lot area on Forest Avenue side and pulled into the parking stalls in front of the cement wall facing Forest Avenue. The silver/gray car parked closest to the exit and the red car pulled up beside it on the driver’s side of the silver car, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said that two Caucasian females exited the silver car and an African-American male and Caucasian male got out of the red car. They stood behind the vehicles for a couple seconds and then the men pulled their hoodies up over their heads and they all walked toward the victim’s home.
The individuals are then shown walking onto the porch. One of the females stepped off the porch and stood to the left of the house. The footage showed the victim opened her door and then tried to close it. It appeared that the African American male swung and struck the victim in her face. On the video through the window of the porch, the police could see the victim falling to the ground and the door being shut.
On Nov. 28, the police saw a red Dodge Magnum with black wheels matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle parked in the Sheetz parking lot. The police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Sloan.
On Nov. 30, the police compiled a photo lineup for the victim to identify the offender and she had picked Sloan, the affidavit said.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office. Unable to set $25,000 bail, Sloan is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
