BROCKWAY — A Brockway man faces felony charges of criminal trespass and burglary following a Sept. 11 incident.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Brian Roger Keith, 51, of Brockway, including felony charges for burglary and criminal trespass, and two summary charges of harassment and criminal mischief.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a Washington Township residence for a possible assault. When they arrived at the home, the victim told police her neighbor, Keith, had come to her house. She let him in, but shortly after that the two had a verbal argument. The victim told Keith to leave her house, and she locked the door behind him.
Allegedly, Keith returned to the house a few minutes later, and began yelling that he was looking for his lawnmower key. The victim said she didn’t have his key, and directed him to go away, but Keith allegedly continued pounding on the door and shouting.
According to the afficatit of probable cause, Keith then entered the home by forcing open the front door. The two began a physical altercation, with Keith allegedly punching the victim in the side of the head and pushing her backward. She reportedly fell and broke a lamp in her living room.
The responding officer reported seeing the broken door frame, and noted the interior trim board was broken as well. The broken lamp was also still reportedly in the living room.
Keith was found at his residence, but denied being inside the victim’s residence at any time.
Keith is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail. His bail is set at $30,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.