BROCKWAY – A Brockway man faces felony charges for burglary and criminal trespass in connection with an Aug. 18 incident.
The Dubois State Police filed six charges against Zakkary Jon Kline, 27, of Brockway, including two felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass, two misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal mischief, and two summary charges of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kline entered the home of the victims without permission because they currently have custody of his biological daughter. The victim told police that she awoke around 7 a.m. to find Kline in her granddaughter’s bedroom. The victim told police she believed Kline to be trying to take the child from the residence.
The victim reportedly told Kline to leave the apartment and the exchange escalated from a verbal argument into a physical confrontation. Allegedly, Kline struck both adults living at the residence.
The male victim in the residence was able to get Kline outside the apartment, but he began to smash the exterior door. Allegedly, he broke the door, destroying the frame, and gained entrance to the residence again. Kline began arguing with the victims again, and smashed one of their cellphones.
According to the affidavit, Kline left the scene before police arrived, but was later located and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for an evaluation of injuries to his right hand.
Court documents show Kline is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.