DuBOIS — Area residents can visit the downtown DuBois Farmers Market once a week on Saturdays through Oct. 9 to shop for not only affordable locally-sourced produce, but browse homemade crafts.
On Aug. 7, the market had several vendors set up in the Pershing parking lot with items for sale ranging from fresh fruits and vegetables, maple syrup, honey, jams, jellies and homemade baked goods, in addition to vendors selling flowers and crafts.
One of the vendors, artisan Josh Frederick of Brockway, created an eye-catching display of color with his garden gnome sticks, as well as walking sticks, he’s been selling at the market under the name, “For The Love of Sticks.”
Josh has had a passion for woodworking for as long as his mother, Mary Frederick, can remember.
“He’s been shaving sticks for almost forever,” said Mary, who accompanies Josh to the market. “I couldn’t throw them (sticks) away, those were his collection.”
Josh finds the sticks anywhere and everywhere.
One day, Mary said her son had the decorated sticks displayed in her yard and someone from the Brockway Tastee Freez suggested Josh sell his colorful creations.
“He shaves them and sands them, and then paints them,” said Mary, noting that he works on his hobby every day after he gets home from work.
Josh is creative when it comes to painting the sticks, said his mom, as Josh showed some of his favorites, including a “money stick” and a “July Fourth camo” stick, and even one designed like a giraffe.
In addition to the farmers market in DuBois, and also the Brockway Farmers Market on Fridays, Josh’s creations are also on display at the Tastee Freez’s outdoor dining garden located on Route 219.
The DuBois Farmers Market is sponsored by O’Bryon Family Medicine and O’Bryon Eye Associates of DuBois. It is held each Saturday from 8-11 a.m. in the Pershing parking lot in downtown DuBois at the corner of Long Avenue and Brady Street. Call Downtown DuBois Inc. at 814-375-4769 for more information.