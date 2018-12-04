REYNOLDSVILLE — Things got heated when two metals specialists visited Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) last week.
Brockway Center for Art and Technology (BCAT) professionals lit things up with a “fire enamel torch demonstration,” said JT Art and Mathematics Instructor Angela Dragich in the school’s Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning/Refrigeration (HVAC/R) shop.
Dragich invited the visitors to come and present to her students, helping to promote BCAT’s Apprenticeship Training Program (ATP) — a free, after-school youth and fine arts program for high school students.
The program, which currently includes ceramic arts and metal arts studios, connects students with the creative-solving process, allowing them to work alongside professional artists, according to www.brockwaycatart.org.
Students in BCAT’s seven-county region are welcome to participate. It occasionally offers special events, such as visiting artists, college visits and exhibition receptions.
BCAT metals instructor Melissa Lovingood and metals resident artist Matthew Cote helped the JT students be “hands on” in the process, allowing them to take a finished project home, whether it was a pendant or a bracelet they created, Dragich says.
“They’ve been trying to visit different area schools,” she said. “This is something new — they decided to do a demonstration and let the kids get hands on.”
During BCAT’s after-school sessions, which are held from 2:30-5:30 p.m., some of her students have learned how to make metal projects, as well as ceramics and painting, Dragich said.
BCAT professionals have also visited DuBois Area Schools, and are scheduled to stop at others, Dragich says. Their way of teaching through demonstrating and doing intertwines with JT’s motto of “hands on” learning.
“This is something different than just looking at pictures in a powerpoint,” she said. “They got to dive into working with the materials, and see step-by-step processes.”
For more information, visit www.brockwaycatart.org.
