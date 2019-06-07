BROCKWAY — Brockway native Jessica Clontz has combined her love for furry friends and yarn products into a give-back business.
Clontz said she decided to teach herself how to crochet in 2015 when she learned she was going to be an aunt, and wanted to make a blanket for her new little relative. She watched YouTube videos and taught herself the skill.
Not long after, “Humble Yarn” was born, a name Clontz said she had in her head for years.
“I just fell in love with crocheting,” she said. “I was making my friends and family stuff all the time.”
Clontz said she began to wonder if she could sell the things she was creating, such as winter hats, headbands and scarves. One of her newly-created products is a yoga-mat bag for use in connection with another of her hobbies.
Thirty percent of Humble Yarn’s proceeds are donated to the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek.
“I have a huge passion for animals,” she said. “I wanted to keep crocheting and also benefit animals.”
Clontz’ beloved German Shepherd, Panzer, died in March of this year, another reason the donations to GHS are important to her.
“The next donation will be made in his memory,” she said.
If she volunteered at area shelters, Clontz said she would end up wanting to take all of the animals home with her.
“This is my way of giving back to them,” she said. “They are always super thankful.”
The donation is always given at the end of the year around Christmas, Clontz said.
Last year, Clontz estimates she made 300-400 hats, one of her most popular products. Crocheting is a stress reliever for her, she said.
“It’s a self-care hobby, and super therapeutic,” she said.
Clontz is also a Human Development and Family Studies instructor at Penn State DuBois. She does other things to give back, including volunteering with child advocacy centers and other organizations who help those “in need of hope.”
Humble Yarn products not only contribute to a good cause, but are a more intimate gift to give someone, she said.
“I think people appreciate that a lot of time and patience goes into it, and that the money goes back into the community,” Clontz said. “The mission of Humble Yarn will always be to help someone, somewhere.”
For more information on ordering products, visit Humble Yarn on Facebook. Products are also available at the Elk County Council on the Arts in Ridgway.