BROCKWAY — Becky Carnahan learned teamwork and how to persevere in academics in both school and college activities to become a success as an Army officer.
In her formative years at Brockway Senior High School, she learned and experienced success in teamwork in the band and choir programs as well as varsity sports in basketball and tennis.
“The small-town atmosphere,” she said, “with small class sizes allowed for a tremendous learning experience and encouraged networking that has lasted beyond graduation. The continual support of the faculty and staff has impacted me daily, and I love going down the ‘remember whens.’
“During the marching band season –starting from band camp to our final competition –we trained, rehearsed, trained and rehearsed. That is undoubtedly where I had my first experience with drill and ceremony. The friends were/are out of this world and the instructors were phenomenal. Every year we had a challenge with learning technical, difficult music while demonstrating the ability to create drill and ceremony on the field. Not all schools had this type of program, and I am a better person for having participated.”
She continued those interests at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, not only in academics but also in the marching band and saxophone quartet. Another key at Slippery Rock was four years in the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps. In 2003, she earned both her commission as a second lieutenant and a Bachelor of Science degree in park and resource management with a minor in leadership, a subject area she capitalized on during her 17-year military career.
Now Lt. Col. Rebecca Cozad, she has significant responsibilities and leads a 13-person military and civilian team as the assistant chief of staff, human resources officer, for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Cozad pinned on the silver oak leaves for the lieutenant colonel rank in May, and only eight percent of officers reach this rank.
Her human resource responsibilities support a one-of-a-kind Army command with 3,500 soldiers and civilians located across 19 installations in 16 states. The 20th provides mission command over assigned U.S. Army Forces Command CBRN and explosive ordinance disposal forces who use these special capabilities to support Army and Joint, Inter-organizational, and Multinational headquarters.
As the assistant chief of staff, Cozad serves as the staff principal and subject matter expert to Brig. Gen. Andy Munera, the commanding general, for all areas of military and civilian human resource management. These responsibilities include strength management and reporting, personnel readiness, casualty operations, essential personnel services, and human resource planning and staff operations. As a team leader, she is responsible for the training, welfare and professional development of six soldiers and seven Department of the Army civilians.
With her husband Dave and son Bradley, Cozad enjoys this new assignment in northeast Maryland which is closer to home than her previous assignment to United States Forces Korea at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
Her service follows a family pattern as the daughter of Pennsylvania Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Wesley and Sandra Carnahan.
Summarizing her career up to this point, Cozad said, “Serving as an Army officer has been an incredible, humbling experience – the knowledge, leadership and skills I’ve learned, coupled with the friends and family I met along the way, will last me a lifetime. I have learned a lot about myself and enjoy having daily challenges that continue to provide me opportunities to learn and opportunities to excel. I have met so many people from so many walks of life – each with their own story, and I have learned something from each and every one. I know that no matter what I face, the team I have become a part of will continue to bolster me, and provide me strength to continue.”
Cozad emphasized that what she is doing is not just a 9-to-5 experience. “It is an honor for me to continue to serve in the defense of our Nation and our people.”