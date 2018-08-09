BROCKWAY — Brockway native Lori Kolash Pearce will return to the area for two special musical events at Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway.
The performances will be held Aug. 14, one at 11:15 a.m. for children of all ages to mark the close of the summer reading program.
That same evening, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to attend to listen to Pearce perform a musical concert featuring patriotic and traditional folk music for the whole community.
Pearce said she enjoys engaging her audiences in sing-alongs, story-telling, and traditional folk music, as well as original songs she has written.
She is known to engage her youngest audiences with puppets that sing along, too.
Pearce encourages folks to come even if they don’t think they are good singers.
“Music isn’t about what it sounds like when you sing. Music is about how you feel inside when you sing. Music is about how you feel when you experience the music,” Pearce said.
Pearce has performed in Pittsburgh and beyond as a singer/songwriter; sometimes solo and sometimes as part of a group.
Her acoustic style of music includes traditional folk, bluegrass, country, blues, classic rock, patriotic, and gospel.
She said she loves songs that are heartfelt and deeply emotional.
She also enjoys singing ballads but also likes belting out a pop/rock song. She says she loves songs that tell a story.
She has entertained crowds of children with their parents, as well as seniors and veterans. She has performed in classrooms, in social halls, at festivals, on stages, at campfires and so much more. She also has experience performing for children with special needs.
“The music was always in me,” Pearce said. “It simply needed permission to come out. I think for the longest time I was looking for someone to give me that permission. It turns out, I was the only one who needed to give myself permission. I may be starting in the pursuit of my dream later in life than many, but I am finally getting it right. I can’t wait to discover what becomes of my musical efforts.”
To join Pearce on her musical journey, parents and neighbors are invited to attend the performance at 6:30 p.m. at the library and help her get her hometown singing.
