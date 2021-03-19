BROCKWAY — Fourth-grader Paige Doane will come home to Brockway to a hero’s welcome.
Paige has neurofibromatosis, or NF, a genetic disorder that can cause the body to produce tumors that grow under the skin or along the nerves. Diagnosed with NF at three months old, Paige has been battling tumorous growths on her face, and recently began a battle against cancer. She has spent a lot of time at Children’s Hospital and recently got a chance to go to Disney.
“Jamie’s Dream Team made this trip happen for Paige’s family,” Brockway School Nurse Leslie Martini said. “A social worker from Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh contacted Jamie’s Dream Team during Paige’s last hospital stay. They asked me to coordinate a parade locally for Paige, upon her return from Disney.”
Jamie’s Dream Team is a nonprofit similar to Make-A-Wish.
Paige travels to Pittsburgh several times a week, and she will eventually go to Johns Hopkins Medical Center to see if there are further treatment options. She is taking oral chemotherapy to try to slow the tumor growth. Paige’s mother, Shelley, said the tumor on her face could not be fully removed, just “de-bulked.” That large tumor was not the one with cancer, however. That tumor was in the back of her throat and needed treatment and surgery.
“Paige has been home and is taking it day by day,” Martini said. “She is staying so positive through the hard days.”
Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli said that the school quickly figured out a plan.
“The school was on board to help because we love Paige, but we have a little over a week to plan,” Patricelli said. “Kristen Sholes, Danette Foradori, Renee Morelli, Cory Guadalis, and Stephanie Benson met to brainstorm ideas to pull off a parade. They gave me the task of notifying the teachers, parents, and community through notes home, email, the Brockway channel and Brockway Kaimanns sign.”
The students are involved as well.
“The students are going to work with Kim Verne, the elementary art teacher, to make signs and banners,” Patricelli added. “We had an amazing response to our Wave Parade last year when the school shut down, so I know this one will be a success, too.”
The parade is Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m. The parade group will meet at 1:15 at the elementary school to line up. They will then head down Main Street and end at Sheetz. Paige will be the “grand marshal,” leading the parade. Currently, there are four floats planned for the parade, along with participation from the fire department, police department, Brockway Ambulance, two school buses, PA Wilds Jeep Club, the Scouts, and Brockway cheerleaders.
Paige, however, will be spending more time on the road after the parade, and the family has many practical needs.
“Shelley said that Paige needs prayers and positive thoughts,” Martini said. “But the family needs gas cards, too. There is also an account for Paige at S&T Bank to help the family with medical expenses.”
Over a year ago, the elementary school gathered to honor Paige with yellow T-shirts. At that event, Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the support for Paige made him extra proud to be a Brockway Rover.
“It is remarkable to see an entire school district and community pull together for one of their very own,” Vizza said. “Paige is a tremendous gift and a pillar of inspiration for all of us. She pulled off the ultimate role reversal. With her courage, strength, and positive attitude, she became the perfect teacher, and we were the students learning from her resilience.”