BROCKWAY — The police department in Brockway is now without a police chief and Sandy Township has a new officer.
According to Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, Terry Young was hired as a full-time police officer. His first day was Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Young was the police chief in Brockway. He refused to comment further, but he referred to his decision as “retirement” from Brockway.
When asked about the chief’s resignation, Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson would only respond, “I have no comment at this time.”