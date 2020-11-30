BROCKWAY – Santa rode in and proclaimed the official beginning of the Christmas season in Brockway Friday.
Charlie Johnson, standing in for Old Saint Nick, rode in a parade led by the Brockway Police Department, a Brockway Ambulance playing “The Chipmunk Song,” festively decorated Jeeps from the Wilds Jeepers Jeep Club, and a decked-out Brockway Fire Department engine. Rev. Christopher McClosky, pastor of Brockway Presbyterian Church, led the crowd in Christmas carols before Santa lit the tree.
The event is organized by Scouts BSA Troop 40. This is the second year that Troop 40 has led the tree-lighting, but it had been involved for many years before.
“The Scouts stepped up and offered to do the decorating and tree-lighting five or six years ago,” Troop 40’s April London said. “But doing the parade and the whole event, this is their second year.”
Getting ready for Christmas takes some work. The tree is decorated with glass ornaments that have been donated as well as some ornaments made by Brockway Area Elementary School students. The LED lights were ordered by James Burkholder for the ceremony last year. Brockway Teacher Matt Holt made the star for the tree. London said that the Scouts were busy when they came to decorate.
“We decorated the tree two weeks ago,” she said. “We cleaned up from our Haunted Scavenger Hunt and then came down and decorated the tree.”
The tree by American Legion Post 95 in Brockway is a “new” tree, much smaller than the one that used to be there and needed to be replaced. The Christmas tradition last year started with that tree’s first Christmas in the community. London likes the new tree.
“The new tree is so much easier to decorate than the old one,” she said. “We had help from Brandon Boleen, who brought his lift down and one of the older scouts got up there and decorated.”
The Kaimanns used to manage the Christmas kickoff, but needed someone to help out. Now that the Scouts are involved, the event has become a new tradition in the community, even with the pandemic.
London got prepared for the event long before the tree lighting. She organized the parade an hour before and set up coffee and hot chocolate in the American Legion. She also picked up donations. In the back of London’s mind, she had to make sure everything could be safely spaced out during the pandemic.
“We tried to keep it small with COVID,” she said. “But we feel that the community really needs it. You have to keep some sort of spirit going.”
Santa Claus’ stand in is a friend of London’s, and this is the second year he has played the part.
“Charlie Johnson is a dear friend of mine,” London said. “He’s a Marine and one of my husband’s best friends growing up. We kept in touch, but we hadn’t really seen him until he came last year. That was kind of a reunion for us. He’s so excited to do it for us.”
While London worked behind the scenes to make the event happen, she was thankful for the people who helped out. Johnson, of course, was big on her list, but she also was thankful for Jason Muth, who was a late addition to the crew. Muth provided the hayride for Santa and children after the usual hayride operator had to back out. She said Muth is excited to be a long-term hayride driver for the Christmas event. She added that Brockway Kaimanns supported the event and Subway, Sheetz, and Horton Sportsman Club donated.
As crowds spread out around the Legion and the tree lit up, the community sang “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” London hoped that spirit would catch on, even in the difficult time of the pandemic.
“I hope that the community will get that we do care, and we want to keep trying to bring people together – even though we can’t be ‘together’ together,” London said. “We just want to show the community our support and that things can be semi-normal in one way or another.”