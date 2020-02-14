BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District’s shop classes are getting a new piece of equipment.
The board approved a $14,775 Powermatic Wood Planer from Saw Sales & Machinery Co. The planer was partially funded by a grant of $7,500 and an additional $6,000 from the Brockway Schools & Community Education Foundation.
The district also continued to work with Weidenhammer for its accounting software, Alio, for around $1,300.
The board accepted the resignation of longtime English teacher Tracey Dusch. Dusch had taught in Brockway for 33 years and was hugely involved in the community. Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that Dusch would be sadly missed.
“In 2004, she was the Walmart Teacher of the Year,” Vizza said. “She coached volleyball, soccer, she was in charge of the prom committee for probably the past 15 years. She directed many musicals and dramas and was the yearbook adviser for the past 18 years. It’s going to be a big loss, but we wish her the best in her retirement.”
The district planned ahead for snow days. If the district has two snow days between now and March 6, the calendar will change to have school days on March 9 and 10 with an in-service day on May 26. If there is only one snow day, the in-service day will be March 9 with a school day on March 10. The district also approved the 2020-2020 school year calendar.
The board also had a visit from three students who wanted to be heard.
Makenzie Hook, Maddy Newcome, and Kasie Leach asked the board to consider buying new microphones for the drama department. The students said that the existing microphones are 10-years old, and only half of them work. With the upcoming production of “Annie,” the school needs to consider new microphones.
Vizza said that the students should get input from Justin Salada, the drama club adviser, and then bring a proposal to his office when they’re ready. He said his office is always open for students to bring ideas. Board Member Robert Cherubini also told the students that they should include the administration at the school, saying that the administrators would be a good first step before coming to the board.
Ski Club Adviser Matt Oknefski attended the meeting to explain a change in how he is asking for approval of next year’s ski trips to Holiday Valley. Usually, the board approves specific weekends as ski trips to the resort. However, next year, Oknefski wanted the district to approve all weekends in January through March as potential ski trips. That way, if weather interfered with a planned ski trip, they could move it to another weekend. Oknefski said that 75% of his students drive with parents instead of taking the bus. In addition, if those weekends were open and could be ski trips, it would allow the students to save money going with the school’s group rate instead of individual rates. The board approved the ski trips along with 16 other field trips and training conferences.
The board also accepted the resignation of head girls soccer coach Jess Leadbetter. Leadbetter had coached the team to three District 9 Championships.
New varsity football head coach Jacob Heigel recommended the board hire Alec Shaffer-Doan, Kyle Braun, Jordan Hoover as assistant coaches at a salary of $1,000 each. Silvio Benasutti was added as an assistant coach at $2,300 while Anthony Benson, Ben Donlin, and Keith Armagost will volunteer. Peter Varischetti was named the head junior high football coach at $700. The district also approved four varsity softball assistant coaches under varsity head coach Tom Bussard and two assistant coaches under junior high head coach Larry Galluzzi. Brittany Stouffer came on as assistant junior high volleyball coach at $700.