BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School Board learned about the revitalization project going on at Taylor Memorial Park.
The work west of 7th Avenue will impact the district as Varischetti Field and the practice fields are located there.
Peter Varischetti made a presentation to the district, talking about the improvements that will come to the area. The reason why he met with the district, however, is because of alterations to the original plan that will take out the baseball fields on the side of 7th Avenue. With that field gone, the softball league and little league may need somewhere else to play.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the district would work with the community to make sure everyone has a place to play.
“Working together means that we can provide high-class facilities for both our students and our community,” Vizza said.
Vizza made it clear to the board that it would not only mean scheduling softball and little league games at the school’s baseball fields, but it might mean investing in those fields to get them ready for the increased activity.
Varischetti made sure to explain what the district is getting in return. The park area with the fields is borough property, but the district uses the fields and takes care of them. When this phase of construction is completed, the plan is to have a practice field, an enhanced football field, and a regulation soccer field. That is in addition to DEK hockey and basketball courts as well as improved parking.
Varischetti made sure to stress that some things can change as the project is under way. However, the parking area by the football field is not in very good shape, and will be completely redone with trees and lines, and better lights.
The field will get lights, too. The new LED lights that lighting company Musco plans to install have improved brightness, no turn-on time, and a 25-year warranty. They also point down at the field, limiting the amount of light that will shine into the community.
Varischetti Field’s lights are not the only proposed improvement. The bleachers and the press box will get an overhaul. They are adding 18 dedicated handicapped cutouts with companion seats, plus will make the bleachers more handicapped accessible. The seating for the stadium will increase to more than 1,800. The press box will be heated and a camera deck will be installed on top.
Varischetti said that the projected costs to the project in that area alone is $1,615,000.
“Mr. Vizza mentioned about us working together,” Varischetti said. “With our investment in the park, we’re hoping the school district will do what is necessary to make sure the baseball fields are ready here.”
Vizza reiterated that the district is ready to work with the community, saying that the district’s athletic director, Peter Grecco, has already been looking at scheduling the fields with other organizations.
“We’re going to open it up to the little league, to men’s softball, to play here,” Vizza said. “With that said, we may need to make some improvements to our existing fields to accommodate that. That’s where we’ll be working to provide top-notch facilities not only to our student-athletes, but also our community.”