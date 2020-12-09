BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District School Board kicked off its December meeting by reorganizing.
Katie Bish continues as board president with Ed Yahner as vice president.
Bish said she appreciates the faith the board has in her as president.
“I am honored again to take on the role of president of the Brockway School Board,” Bish said. “I look forward to continuing to work with this great group of people and administrators to meet all of the needs necessary for our students, teachers and parents.”
The board then moved into its normal monthly meeting. It signed the state’s Attestation Ensuring Implementation of Mitigation Efforts form. The high school has students coming in on an every-other-day alternating schedule to decrease class sizes during the pandemic. Administration feels that the district is meeting all the requirements laid out by the Department of Health and the Department of Education. The attestation needed to be signed in order for students to receive in-person or blended instruction. Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the district needs the community to work with it to continue to combat COVID-19.
“If we want our schools to remain open, everyone needs to work together to curtail the number of positive cases within our community,” Vizza said. “The school district must comply with the following two items. Firstly, we must continue to require universal face covering for individuals on school grounds. Secondly, the district must follow the recommendations following identification of cases of COVID-19 cases.”
According to Vizza, if a building in the district has four active cases in a rolling 14-day period, that building will need to close for cleaning and contact tracing. The current recommendation is three to seven days, but the district can reopen sooner if the school is cleaned successfully and contact tracing is completed.
“We’ve been very thorough with cleaning,” Vizza added. “Thanks to the electrostatic sprayers, we have been able to sanitize and disinfect immediately.”
If a school building does have to close, students will continue to go to school through the district’s Google Classroom platform.
The board continued the relationship with Riverview IU-6 and CenClear for the Child and Family Resiliency Team Program. They also approved the hiring of Bethany Hutchins as a full-time custodian and Tara Veley as a temporary custodian.
The football coaching staff is taking shape for next year. Under the direction of Jacob Heigel, assistant coaches Frankie Varischetti, Jordan Hoover, Ben Donlin, Kyle Braun, Anthony Benson, Alec Shaffer-Doan and Benny Benasutti will be back on the field. In addition, Brittney Stauffer was hired as the junior high volleyball head coach, supported by Kali Tarle and Helena Hanes.
The board approved the use of the high school gymnasium so the Brockway Basketball Boosters could hold their Basketball Shoot-a-Thon on Jan. 9. They also switched Dec. 16 from a regular school day to an in-person flex day. Students in the high school who would normally attend that day in person will still go to school while the online students will connect to Google Classroom.
The district’s winter break begins Dec. 23 with a one-hour early dismissal and lasts until Jan. 4.