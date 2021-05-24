BROCKWAY – Even though she will not get to enjoy the fruits of her labor, Emily Roush was able to give back to the Brockway Chapter of the FFA by getting a grant to redo the tables in the greenhouse.
Roush has worked in the greenhouse the whole time she was in the FFA in Brockway. The tables in the greenhouse are falling apart, and Roush got $1,000 to help fix them.
“The tables are rotting,” Roush explained. “The metal is bent, and we get cut on it. Plus, they’re wobbly, so we’re replacing them. The new tables will be a cut wood with expanded aluminum on top of it. The expanded aluminum is basically a flat sheet of metal so the water can’t seep into the wood.”
Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Ag Teacher Kyle Norman shared an FFA grant with Roush. Much of what the ag department and FFA does is funded through grants. With the grant from Roush’s work and the $7,000 the ag department recently got to replace a cold saw, they received around $17,000 in grants in this school year.
“One grant we found was the FFA’s Learning by Doing Grant,” Norman said. “We asked Emily if she could apply for this grant, and she got the maximum amount. I don’t know of any other students who have done something like this.”
Roush said that the grant application had a lot of different steps she had to complete before she sent it in.
“It was very detailed,” she said. “I didn’t expect to get the money. When they called to say I got the grant, I didn’t know what to say.”
Brockway just completed its annual greenhouse sale, so next year’s greenhouse sale will hopefully have the new tables. Roush said she was happy to contribute to the Brockway Chapter of the FFA, even though she is heading to college after graduation on May 28.
“I’m proud of putting in that effort,” she said. “I’ve put so much work into that greenhouse, and I’m glad to help the kids who come after me.”
The FFA Organization was founded in 1928 as Future Farmers of America, but since the organization does more than farming, the moniker was shortened to FFA in 1988. According to the FFA website, FFA’s half-million student members learn about and work in many agricultural activities that could lead to 300 different career paths.