BROCKWAY — Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School senior Sydney Manno, sponsored by the Ridgway Elks Lodge #872, recently finished in the top 20 of the country in the Elks National Foundation’s Most Valuable Student Competition.
There were at least 23,000 applicants for these scholarships, said Kate Segat, exalted ruler of the Ridgway Elks.
For finishing in top 20, Manno was guaranteed at least $20,000, and went on to compete for the $50,000 scholarship in April.
The Elks program was one of the many scholarships available in the school’s guidance office, said Manno. She ultimately received the $20,000 scholarship.
“The Elks Scholar programs are super helpful, because there are many opportunities to win different amounts of money,” she said.
Manno said she feels blessed to have her name among many accomplished and motivated competitors.
The first night of the Zoom event, Manno said each applicant had the opportunity to share their dreams and passions, while also listening to the other 19 students.
“I was forever inspired by their visions for the future, and their strive to succeed,” she said.
Manno has a passion for storytelling and performing, she said, and one day hopes to end up on Broadway stages in New York City. She has been preparing for this through April School of Dance in St. Marys.
“It was here that I truly found my passion for dance and performance and got the training I needed to succeed,” she said. “Driving to dance class three or four nights a week, I pass the Ridgway Elks Lodge, and I can’t help but smile every time I drive by.
“I am so grateful for the experience that the Ridgway Elks provided to help me achieve my dreams.”