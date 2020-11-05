BROCKWAY – Senior students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School put their history and civics lessons into action on Election Day by heading to the polls.
Brett Zimmerman, history teacher, helped get his eligible students registered to vote earlier in the school year.
“The past two years, I’ve tried to be sure students were able to register to vote after we finish the unit on political ideologies,” he said. “For students under the age of 18, they filled out a paper voter registration sheet that I mailed to Jefferson or Elk County, depending on where the student lives, as they turn 18. The students who were over 18 filled out the electronic form.”
During Election Day, he ran a shuttle service, driving the school van to students’ specific polling places.
“I am taking students to vote so that we make sure they have that opportunity,” Zimmerman said. “Some students live a little farther away than others to get to their polling location. This way, we can give students the opportunity to vote, especially if they wish to but may not have the means of transportation or time due to work or after-school activities.”
Zimmerman took students to the Brockwayville Depot, the Snyder Township Building, and the Gateway Humane Society – all polling places for students in the Brockway Area School District.
“We tried to coordinate the schedule to best fit the students’ classes through the day,” Zimmerman said. “The largest group of students will be going to the Humane Society during the senior study hall, which is always in the middle of the day.”
The students who went said they were excited to cast their first ballots.
“It was both exciting and nerve-racking,” Emily Roush said. “I didn’t know what I was doing. The line when we first got there was long. When we got in there, we had to sign our names and bubble the paper.”
“It felt good,” Jena Zimmerman said. “Not exactly what I expected it to be like, I had pictured the old voting machines.”
This is the second year Brett Zimmerman has run voting registration. Last year, he said that the success of the registration came with recognition.
“We were able to achieve the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award Gold Standard Award for having over 87 percent of eligible students register to vote,” he said. “This year, we anticipate gaining the Gold Standard again.”
The Governor’s Civic Engagement Award is through both the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Department of Education. It recognizes high school students who help their classmates get ready to vote.
Zimmerman said that the students’ interest in this election helped drive the numbers.
“It is important for the students to vote as it is part of our civic duty,” he said. “This election has brought a lot of student interest as they have the opportunity to vote for president. There are also three representatives running this year and those representatives play a major role in helping our communities grow.”