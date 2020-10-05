BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council decided to seize the holiday and celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31 this year.
Traditionally, Brockway hosts its Halloween festivities on the Sunday closest to the holiday, but since Oct. 31 is a Saturday, the council agreed to move the observance from 2 to 5 p.m. on the actual day. Mayor William Hrinya said that he is confident that the day will be a good one for the community.
“People in Brockway are always very courteous,” Hrinya said. “And that’s all we ask, be nice, be polite, and keep an eye on your kids because there’s always traffic in town.”
Positions Filled
The council also had a chance to fill some long-vacant positions. Jeff Gankosky stepped up to fill the vacant tax assessor and tax auditor positions while Greg Caine will be on the zoning board. There is still one zoning board position open. They also brought in two crossing guards, Nathan Knox and Derek Bennett.
Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School junior Morgan Carnahan was sworn in as the council’s second student representative. Students who live in the borough limits have the opportunity to represent their school at Brockway Borough Council meetings. Since 2000, the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs Junior Borough Council Person Program allows high school students to get involved in their local government by becoming junior members of their borough councils. The senior representative is Delaney Wineberg.
Fire Department Report
The fire department had six calls in the borough since the last meeting. Two of those were activated smoke alarms, the rest were a fuel spill, a public service, a hazardous condition, and a cooking fire. The fire department has responded to 38 calls in the borough this year.
The fire department is still working on several grants, including one to help pay for upgrades for their oxygen tanks that the firefighters wear. The current standards say that the breathing apparatus needs to be compatible with an external breathing support system. If a firefighter is inside a burning structure and runs out of oxygen in his tank, the external breathing support system will allow another firefighter to give some of his air to the one in need.
Streetscape Proposal
The borough worked with an engineer to write a streetscape proposal in response to some grant money that became available. This is in the very early stages, and the borough has no idea if anything will come of this application, but it has a proposal ready should other grants become available.
The borough council will meet again on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.