NEW YORK — Dancing on national television may be a dream to many, but for one Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School sophomore, that dream became a reality last week.
Sydney Manno has been dancing locally at April’s School of Dance in St. Marys, Van Dyke Ballet in Punxsutawney, and Dancer Studio in Clarion. She has been competing since seventh grade but practicing her skills since third grade. Her hard work gave her the chance to go to GatherNYC, a summer, intensive program that boasts 11 hours a day of training.
“The opportunities to do dance aren’t very obvious,” Manno said. “I have to work hard for that opportunity.”
Her time at GatherNYC went so well that she got a call to be on The Today Show. Hugh Jackman will be doing a world tour this summer called “The Man. The Music. The Show.” It is an arena tour starting in May that brings in musical selections from The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, along with a few other songs from different shows. To promote it, Jackman performed Tuesday morning in New York.
“We were told to wear black and be ready to be on camera,” she said. “We have to be there at five in the morning, and they’ll teach us the dance. Hugh Jackman will come in around 6:30 to practice with us. We’ll perform the dance at 7:30!”
Manno wants to pursue a career in musical theater when she graduates, and being on The Today Show and dancing in the same performance as Hugh Jackman was too good of a chance to pass up.
“This is helping me get closer to my goals,” she said.
Manno found that New York City and Brockway are very different at four in the morning.
“It was dark, but everyone was there and ready to work like it was 9 a.m.,” she said. “That’s a big difference from Brockway. There’s not much bustle at 4 a.m. in Brockway!”
Manno and the other dancers were told that they were there as professionals and not fans. While they didn’t ask for autographs, or scream when they saw him, the dancers barely managed to contain their emotions when meeting Jackman.
“He was amazing,” Manno said. “He was such a nice man. He was everything you’d want him to be. He was so appreciative of the hard work people were doing for him. And he always had a smile on his face.”
The dance was simpler than Manno thought it would be, which she said was a good thing because of the short time they had to practice.
“We got there and had to practice for an hour to have everything perfect for Hugh Jackman to arrive!” she said. “We didn’t have much dancing, but more movement. It was intense. Everyone was excited to be there.”
For Manno, the entire experience was surreal.
“Everyone there was so chill that it didn’t feel like national television at all,” she said. “It didn’t feel real until I watched it at my house. You’re walking and here comes Al Roker coming out of the bushes to interview his next person!”
Manno worked with the other dancers at GatherNYC, and this was a chance to meet up with old friends as well as meet a celebrity.
“I got to see some of my friends from this summer,” she said. “We got to dance together again. When they live across the country, you don’t know when that time will be again. So being together, dancing together, doing what you love together — it’s something that I won’t forget.”
The performance is available on The Today Show website.
