BROCKWAY – Some shop classes at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School got a chance to try a new medium thanks to a visit from the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT).
BCAT’s Melissa Lovingood stopped into Kyle Norman’s classes to create copper Christmas ornaments infused with enamel.
“We’re doing Christmas ornaments because it’s a good Christmas present,” Lovingood said. “And we’re doing this with torches, which is kind of exciting.”
Normally, Lovingood teaches the enamel infusing with a kiln, but bringing the kiln from BCAT was impossible, so torches were used instead.
Students start with copper shapes that they cut out with small, thin saws. That was the biggest difficulty.
“It’s hard cutting it out because the saws break,” Mollie Smith, a junior at Brockway, said.
“I went through eight of them,” classmate Alexis Williams said. “I’m getting better as I keep doing it.”
Lovingood said that the designs are simple Christmas shapes, but the ornaments become much more than simple copper as the enamel is infused.
“We have five simple designs for them to cut out, but I brought more complicated designs if people wanted to do it,” Lovingood said. “And some people have. We are doing enamel on both sides, because if we don’t, the expansion and contraction will make it so the enamel would break. The enamel is infused to the surface, adding color.”
The kiln allows BCAT students to infuse multiple layers and make the ornament thicker, but the torches have to be used differently, but it does not increase the fun.
“They like it because it’s very exciting to use the torches,” Lovingood said. “With the torches, you have the possibility of burning the ornaments.”
Not everyone has to use the torch. Lovingood starts the process and makes sure the students know what they are doing before they take over.
“If the kids want to, I let them take over the torch,” she said. “I’m right next to them. Most people do want to use the torches, so we have to make sure they’re safe.”
The ornaments are in small, oven-like structures that allow the student to operate the torch without having to touch the ornament. Norman also steps in to run the torch if students do not feel comfortable.
Lovingood’s visit to Brockway is part of BCAT’s mission, traveling to schools in the seven-county area BCAT covers and letting schools know what services are available. Lovingood said that numbers are down inside BCAT, but that is due to the center’s commitment to following all COVID-19 guidelines.
BCAT is open Mondays, Wednesday, and Friday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., They are also offering “Snack Kits” for ceramics and jewelry. They can be checked out like library books and returned to BCAT, and the staff records videos or live-streams to help the virtual students complete their art projects.
More information can be found at www.brockwaycatart.org.