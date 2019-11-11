BROCKWAY — Despite its small size, Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s reputation at Model UN gave it a chance to represent countries with some serious clout.
Model UN is an event where high school students from across the region gather at the University of Pittsburgh and attempt to grapple with real-world issues by role-playing as various countries in the real United Nations. For 2019, Brockway’s nine students had to divide their time between representing China and North Korea.
“Each student, representing either China or North Korea, had to become an expert on global issues ranging from the environment, national security, water, sanitation and more,” Brockway history teacher Shawn Smith said.
Brockway students had to research the country and its policies in order to realistically represent the country on the Model UN. Brockway participates in the regional event that takes place in the University of Pittsburgh Student Union. Many of the schools were from the Pittsburgh area.
University of Pittsburgh students acted as chairpersons for each committee, making sure things ran smoothly. Students had to act as UN representatives, debating topics and presenting resolutions.
“The chairs lead the whole thing,” Brockway senior Shaughny Richardson said. “For the most part, we tried to stay focused on our topics. We have a goal that we want to accomplish for our own country. It was pretty professional in that sense.”
There was also a guest speaker, a US Army colonel, who explained the importance of globalization and communicating with other countries. Communication was an important aspect of the Model UN experience.
“I talked to the kids next to me and made friends,” junior Miranda Mancini said. “We got to know each other, and I had to explain where Brockway was! They were all schools from Pittsburgh, so they didn’t know where we were located.”
The dedication of the whole group surprised the Brockway students.
“Everyone had a very diverse cultural sense,” Mancini said. “Even though we were from the U.S., we were trying to think outside our demographic and work within the mindset of the country we were supposed to be.”
“What surprised me this year was the dedication of the people in the group for solving the world’s problems,” Richardson said. “There were 51 students on our committee, and having them all come up with different ideas and talk about the environment was inspiration. It definitely gave me hope for the future.”
Smith concluded that the Model UN is a great opportunity for the students to learn how to be leaders when they grow up and leave Brockway.
“Model UN is such a cool immersive experience for our students,” Smith explained. “It really forces them to conduct good research, be versed in current global issues, and to work cooperatively with students from other schools. I think that all of those skills are important for our future innovators and leaders.”