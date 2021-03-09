BROCKWAY – Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School sophomores ran experiments to see if they could design a safe way to drop an egg to the floor.
John Hawkins, the driver’s education teacher, uses eggs and in-class videos to help students understand the importance of crumple zones in cars.
“I show the students a video on a 1960s Cadillac colliding with a 2000s Cadillac,” Hawkins said. “We watch to see which one is safer. The older Cadillac weighs more, but the new Cadillac has crumple zone technology, which allows occupants to better survive a crash.”
Hawkins has students do a little research and bring in materials to build a “vehicle” designed to protect an egg from a crash. Students climb up a ladder and drop their egg in its vehicle to the floor. If the egg emerges unscathed, the students’ experiments were successful.
“My goal is for the students to research crumple zone technology on their own in hopes they will use the idea to build their vehicle,” Hawkins said. “Once their egg survives the drop, the students need to decrease the weight of the vehicle to defeat other groups.”
The students have three eggs to compete. The vehicle that has the least amount of weight and still protects its egg wins.
Natalie Smith’s team used marshmallows as cushions in their vehicle.
“He’s trying to teach us the best way to survive a car crash, like with the padding that’s in new vehicles, so we thought marshmallows would be a good cushion,” Smith said. “When you drop marshmallows, they bounce a little, and they’re good padding. We put them in a red Solo cup, wrapped the egg in bubble wrap, and dropped it. The egg didn’t break.”
Kaitlyn Puhala and her team had an unlucky egg in their project.
“We got a bunch of saran wrap, cotton, and paper towels and wrapped them around the egg,” Puhala said. “It didn’t work because the egg wasn’t secure. I think we should have compacted the stuff more so the egg was more stable.”
Sometimes, the design can create a deceptive outcome, as Riley Williams and her group discovered.
“We took the top of a bottle, flipped it and stuffed foam in it,” Williams said. “We then put the egg in that, using a bag as a parachute. The egg cracked, but we didn’t know that at first. It looked fine until we pulled it out and saw the crack.”
Aiden Grieneisen, Madison Smith and Pattie Buchanan ended up having the best design.
“Our idea came from the design of airbags,” Grieneisen wrote in his summary of the experience. “We used memory foam because of how porous it is. We shaped the foam to the shape of the egg, with even thickness all around.”
Hawkins said that the students enjoyed the activity, and after the egg drop, they have a better visual in their minds when it comes to car-safety technology.
“After the activity, I have the students write a paragraph on what they did, what worked, what did not work, and how they could have done better,” Hawkins said. “Then we continue on learning about driving safety and the technology used in cars.”