BROCKWAY — For decades, the Brockway Tastee Freez has been a symbol of old-timey food and ice cream in the community, and the new owners are determined to keep it that way.
Brian Rendos and his wife, Erica, dove into the restaurant business at the start of a bright new year. Unfortunately, that year happened to be 2020.
“We bought the restaurant in January 2020,” Brian Rendos said. “We opened three weeks before the pandemic hit. We had a great response for those three weeks, and then just like everyone else, it just crashed.”
Fortunately for the community, what could have been the end of an over 70-year-old staple ended up bringing the right people together to keep the business alive.
“We pulled together,” Rendos said. “We had family come in, we had our base of employees, and we did what everyone else did – take out, blocked off tables – and people were very good to us. We didn’t close for COVID until the second week of December.”
The Rendos family planned to close for a few weeks anyway in the winter, so they closed early. They did some work and reopened Feb. 1. Things started slowly, but they have since picked up.
“You could tell when mask mandates started to lift that people became more confident leaving their houses,” Rendos said.
Rendos is an accountant and had a dream of doing something different.
“I always wanted to own a restaurant,” he said. “I didn’t know it would be this restaurant, but I wanted to own one.”
The new-look diner has a 1950s retro diner feel. The goal for the Rendos family was to make the place look timeless. He said that if he was going to run the business, he needed to update it. He did not want it to be modern, but he looked for a timeless look. Settling on an 1950s diner gave him the look and feel. Some customers have asked if the Tastee Freez will ever have a drive-thru window. Rendos said that he wants to stay true to the history of the restaurant. It used to be a walk-up stand, which is preserved inside with the counter and ordering widows, but it was never a drive-thru.
“The place has so much history, and it’s so rooted in the history of Brockway, that we didn’t want to gut it,” Rendos said. “We wanted to enhance it. We wanted to make it new, adding an openness about it, but we still wanted people to recognize it. We wanted to maintain it as an institute for Brockway. We’re not going to do things that it wasn’t.”
One very obvious change is the sign. The old Tastee Freez sign will be mounted on the side of the building, but the one on Route 219 has a unique image.
“We’re dog people,” Rendos said. “So when we looked at designs, we asked if we could use a dog image. That is Luna, my daughter’s dog, a French bulldog. People were worried that we would change the name, but we didn’t want to do that to keep the history.”
Luna’s human, Morgan, works at the restaurant full time as a manager.
The restaurant has a following. When the Rendos family took over the business, they started to see regulars. Some people had made it part of their weekly dinner or snack plans.
“We started to realize that this is something special,” Rendos said. “When COVID hit, I saw that restaurants were closing all around the country. I said, ‘It’s been here over 70 years! I can’t let it close under my watch!’”
Many of the menu items go back to when the Tastee Freez was franchised, but the menu has many new items as well.
“Everyone can come here because there’s something for everyone,” he said. “We did not change the way we do hot dogs, hamburgers, and hot dog sauce, and anything on the original menu. But we added loaded fries, different desserts, and hot and iced coffees. We re-introduced Slush Puppy machines. It broke years ago, and I said, ‘No, we need to get that back!’”
Rendos is looking for ways to help Brockway continue its unique identity. Rendos’ overall goal is to give the community something that is missing. He sees the Tastee Freez filling a specific niche in Brockway.
“For example, we added the outdoor space because we don’t have that here in Brockway,” Rendos said. “There’s no place you can go and sit outside. It’s not like you can go to Panera here. Then we started doing special events. We just had an organization approach us to park antique cars in our parking lot for an event. I said sure! Sometime at the end of July, we’ll have antique cars here.”
He has a seasonal menu for when weather gets cold. His Polish Festival happens twice a year, with the next one on Sept. 4-6. He is also planning on doing a Peach-a-Palooza during he whole month of August. In November, Brockway Tastee Freeze sponsored a community Thanksgiving dinner for people who didn’t have nearby family or could not afford a Thanksgiving meal during COVID. They did take-out food and served 65 people. He hopes to be able to do it again for more people who are not able to do their own Thanksgiving.
“If you can’t give back, then why are you doing these things?” he said. “If people like us don’t do it, no one will.”
The Brockway Tastee Freez is on Facebook and Instagram.