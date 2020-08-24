BROCKWAY — At just 8 years old, Grace Preston of Brockway began dedicating her work ethic toward helping animals.
Preston, now 16 and a student at DuBois Christian School, started “Grace’s Goodies” dog biscuits business at age 8, she said, which she sold at the local farmers market.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, the business became “Grace’s Goodies and Graphic Design.” Run out of Preston’s home garage, featuring items such as T-shirts, bottles, mugs, face shields and soon-to-be, hats.
In memory of the family’s Australian Shepherd, Snickers, Preston recently donated to a mission through the “Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team,” an initiative of No Dog Left behind that rescued 19 dogs from high-kill shelters in North Carolina, transporting them here to Pennsylvania.
Preston raised the funds partially in lieu of gifts for her 16th birthday, but also donated a portion of the proceeds made from running her business, her mother, Sandy, said. In the past eight years, she has donated more than $14,000.
Preston grew up with Snickers, she says, who died two years ago at age 16. So, she decided to do something more in honor of her memory.
“I was a baby, and Snickers was my baby,” she said. “She was my first dog to pass away. I love animals, and I loved my dog, so I thought, ‘Let’s do this.’”
Preston’s mother helps her pay for supplies for the graphic design business, and she pays her back once the items sell, she said.
“She’s my main source of investment,” she said.
Preston makes many custom orders, she says, and offers animal-related items, donating proceeds to area shelters and organizations such as Willow Run Sanctuary of Brookville.
“People know I have a good work ethic,” she said. “I will put as much effort into what they’re buying from me as possible.”
Visit Grace’s Graphic Design on Facebook.